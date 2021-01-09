The Tomb Raider series was once a major staple of the PC gaming community. Not only is it infamous for technically having the first ever nude mod, but the series has spanned a long franchise that has captured the hearts of many players. However, a cancelled remake of the first Tomb Raider game (known as Tomb Raider: 10th Anniversary Edition) has just surfaced online, and you can (technically) play it.

I say technically because it isn’t a full game unfortunately, and only includes a few levels that feature no enemies. You can still jump and climb to your heart’s content, but it is far from a finished product. The only levels you can play so far include Peru, Greece, and Croft’s manor. Check out some gameplay below:

The story of the remake is also pretty interesting. Developers Core Design were working on the remake for Sony’s PSP back in 2006. It was almost finished apparently but then got cancelled in favor of another remake, which was helmed by Crystal Dynamics (of Legacy of Kain fame and 2 of the recent Tomb Raider reboots) and released as Tomb Raider: Anniversary.

The remaining game’s assets were then converted into a new Indiana Jones game, though that title also never saw the light of day.

If you want detailed instructions of how to download and play the Tomb Raider remake Alpha, you can check out the Tomb of Ash website which will point you to all the necessary game files and patches.

So whilst it is technically an Alpha that is missing a bunch of stuff still, it’s cool to see such a remake before the craze of remakes and remasters that have dominated the gaming industry for the past few years. One thing’s for sure though, a modern remake/remaster of the original Tomb Raider games surely wouldn’t be a bad idea.

What do you think? Will you play the Tomb Raider: 10th Anniversary Edition remake? Would you be interested in a remake of the original games? Which ones would you prefer a remake/remaster of? And what’s your favorite Tomb Raider game so far? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on