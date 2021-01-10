A new mod for Mortal Kombat 11 allows you to play in either a first or even third person person perspective. I would suggest grabbing some vomit bags because this looks a bit rough, and if you can stomach it the mod is available for download. You can also check out some gameplay below.

Now I love a good camera change mod, there’s just something about a typical third person game switching to first person that just feels really cool and immersive. Gameplay wise it rarely functions properly, but in terms of immersion it greatly increases it. But a first person Mortal Kombat game? I think it needs a bit of work…

It is really cool to play at this perspective considering the MK games have used the traditional fighting game-style 2.5Dish look, so being able to see new areas of the arenas is pretty wild and hella cool. Though I’m not too sure if it would actually have a use aside from being a fun gimmick for a little while.

Now all that’s left to do is replace the camera provided with a VR camera, and then we can talk…

What do you think? Are you interested in a first/third person Mortal Kombat mod? Which perspective do you prefer? And how do you feel about a Mortal Kombat VR game? Let us know!

