Grinding Gear Games, the developer behind the popular action RPG Path of Exile, has revealed that their highly anticipated sequel/expansion Path of Exile 2 will most likely be launching in 2022 due to delays and complications arising from the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic.

In a phone interview regarding the original game’s upcoming expansion, Chris Wilson, the Studio Head at Grinding Gear, also talked about Path of Exile 2 development and how COVID-19 had affected the studio:

“I hate to blame COVID for stuff, but that is a big part of it at the moment,” said Wilson. “We have had difficulty hiring internationally because the borders to New Zealand are closed, so that has curtailed the exponential growth of our asset creation team a little bit.”

More specifically, Wilson also mentioned how 2021 will mainly be focused on developing Path of Exile 2: “The progress of development hasn't been as fast as we wanted, and so our goal is to bash as hard as we can during 2021 on Path of Exile 2 stuff and see how much headway we make. Trying to get as much done as possible, and that'll give us a better idea of a good release date we can estimate, which should be towards the end of the year.”

So by the end of the year we should get a decent estimate as to when POE2 will officially launch, and when asked whether 2022 was a more likely launch window for Path of Exile 2, Wilson said “yeah, I think that's accurate.”

For fans of the original Path of Exile at least, you can still look forward to the new endgame expansion, Echoes of the Atlas, when it launches on January 15th. However, due to 2021 focusing on development for the sequel, it’s likely that this will be the largest update to the original this year. Although the usual quarterly updates and other events will continue as planned, they may not be as expansive as previous ones due to the same reasons.

What do you think? Are you excited for Path of Exile 2? What about the new and upcoming expansion? Let us know!