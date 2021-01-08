Dying Light 2 is still one of our most anticipated games of the year, yet 2020 has proven to be a bit disastrous for the title, and 2021 looks to be no better unfortunately as Techland, the developers behind the game, have lost yet another key developer: this time Writer and Art Director Pawel Selinger.

Not only was it supposed to officially launch last year before getting delayed indefinitely, it was also reported that Dying Light 2 was in development hell as the game was “a total mess”, according to a polish report. Although these reports were later ruled as “inaccurate” by senior PR manager Ola Sondej, lead writer Chris Avellone later left the studio due to multiple reports of inappropriate behavior and sexual harassment.

Now the studio has lost another key figure, as Writer and Art Director Pawel Selinger has left after 22 years at Techland. Though his own statement reveals that the departure didn’t seem negative at least:

“After over twenty-two years, I decided to end my cooperation with Techland,” Selinger said in an official post. “I would like to express my gratitude to the company that has allowed me to develop and fulfill myself for half of my life. Techland, I will always be rooting for you, as well as the great people I have met thanks to you. I wish you that Dying Light 2 and subsequent projects will become world hits. Good bye and good luck!”

So whilst the departure may not be due to any development issues or problems within the studio, another major departure before the game’s release doesn’t exactly inspire a lot of hope, especially when many reports indicated that Selinger stepped up to Lead Writer after Avellone’s departure.

Although it’s not entirely clear whether Selinger did take up the mantle of Lead Writer, he most likely had a key role in development nevertheless.

What do you think? Are you excited for Dying Light 2? When do you think it will release? And do you think the game is in development hell? Or are these reports just blown out of proportion? Let us know!

