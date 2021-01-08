Respawn Entertainment, the legendary developers behind the critically acclaimed Titanfall series, as well as breakout successes Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, have revealed that they are working on a brand new game thanks to a recent job listing. The new IP is said to allow players to adventure “forever”, so many fingers are pointing towards a Live Service title.

Although details are slim, so there’s no way of verifying the information at all, but the job listing (which has now been taken down) was for a “generalist software engineer” for a “new IP incubation team”. It also directly mentions the use of “new, practical technologies to enable ‘adventuring forever’.”

“Adventuring forever” sure sounds like another Game-as-a-Service title much like Destiny, Anthem etc. But it could equally be referencing a new MMO from the developers. Either way, it sounds like the new IP will have lots of post-launch support and content from Respawn.

Then again, Respawn could also be genuinely working on something groundbreaking here, offering limitless side quests or never-ending content. It’s definitely fun to speculate, but likely we won’t hear anything concrete until a while from now.

The fact that it does mention 'Adventure' specifically brings to mind the recent success with Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order, although this new project can't be a sequel to that since it's not a new IP, and we already know the sequel is in development.

Whatever the new project is, it’s most likely not Titanfall 3 sadly as Respawn themselves confirmed that there are no new Titanfall projects currently in development.

What do you think? What could Respawn’s next game be? Do you think it will be a live service? MMO? Or something else? Let us know!

