Nvidia’s latest GeForce driver contains some important fixes for some major security flaws that you should download right now. Although it’s unlikely any of these issues will affect you directly, they can potentially lead to “denial of service, escalation of privileges, data tampering, or information disclosure.”

There are 6 vulnerabilities in total that have been fixed by the latest driver, including an issue with the “kernel mode layer (nvlddmkm.sys) handler for DxgkDdiEscape” which could lead to a “denial of service or escalation of privileges.” Luckily, this can only happen locally, which means an attacker would have to literally have access to your physical PC in order to do something, but it’s still a major security risk.

There are a few other issues but that seems to be the biggest one, and just shows how much we should update our drivers regularly. Although no new support for games is listed in the drivers, it does offer some fixes to various other issues relating to crashes on specific GPUs.

Nvidia GeForce 461.09 WHQL driver patch notes

New Features and Other Changes

Added security updates for driver components

Fixed Issues in this Release

[GeForce Experience]: The FPS counter is activated and the overlay appears on Windows Mail and Calendar applications.

[GeForce GTX 750 Ti]: Blue-screen crash (UNEXPECTED KERNEL MODE TRAP) may occur.

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The desktop screen may flicker.

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti]: The system may freeze with the screen displaying as solid color.

[HDR]: With HDR enabled, black levels are incorrect, notably on LG OLED TVs.

[Notebook][Lenovo Y740]: The notebook displays corruption after waking from sleep.

Blue-screen crash (0x116) may occur upon resuming from sleep mode when three 4k monitors are connected.

You can download the latest Nvidia drivers from the official Nvidia Driver Downloads page - just select your hardware and operating system then hit "search" - or just login to the GeForce Experience desktop app and download it from there.