Intel is currently trying to break into the GPU market with their very own series of discrete desktop graphics cards. Their first design, the DG1, is aimed at laptops, but DG2 is aimed at the desktop segment and some recent leaked specs point to potentially similar performance as AMD’s RX 6000 series.

The leaked specs come from Intel’s recent 100.9126 driver, which lists different device IDs for the DG2 GPU. The first entry reads “DG2 128 SKU”, which references the 128 Execution Units previously rumored, but the second entry says “DG2 512 SKU”, implying that the latter variant has 512 EUs. If that is true, then Intel’s DG2 graphics card could be on par with AMD’s RX 6000 series in terms of raw shader power.

The DG1 card has 96 Execution Units with a clock speed of 1,650MHz and a TDP of 25 watts all on Intel’s 10nm node size, that gives it roughly 2.5 TFLOPS of FP32 raw compute power. This gives us a baseline for estimating the performance of the DG2.

Since the DG1 is aimed at laptops where power and heat constraints are taken into account, we can reasonably assume that the DG2 will feature higher clock speeds. Intel has already confirmed that the DG2 will be produced using a third party node size, likely TSMC’s 7nm or 6nm.

Taking all that into account, if the DG2 has 30% higher clock speeds and the FP32 compute performance reaches 17 TFLOPs, or increase the clock speeds by 50% and you get 20 TFLOPS - which just so happens to be what AMD claims for their flagship RX 6900 XT.

Unfortunately, raw shader power like that doesn’t always translate to actual performance while gaming. One card could perform very differently from another, even if they both exhibit 20 TFLOPS of raw power. The RTX 3090 for instance boasts 35 TFLOPS, which would seemingly put it miles ahead of the RX 6900 XT, yet both perform very similarly in most circumstances.

We've also gotten a glimpse of what the official memory configuration could be like, as a leaked datasheet for an upcoming gaming notebook also points towards 8GB of GDDR6 memory for the DG2 GPU.

The one thing that we can gather from this though is that Intel’s top end graphics cards could be a genuine competitor to the new graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD, and lines up well with previous reports of matching RTX 3070 performance. And considering the incredibly low stock on top of rising prices, a new competitor in the ring can only be a good thing for us at least.

What do you think? Are you excited for Intel’s DG2 graphics card? Would you be interested in buying one over Nvidia and AMD? Let us know!

