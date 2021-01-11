If 2020 wasn’t a bad enough year for development on Dying Light 2, with a major delay as well as Lead Writer Chris Avellone leaving, 2021 hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for developers Techland either after they lost their supposed Art Director and Lead Writer, Pawel Selinger.

However, after the recent news of Selinger’s departure, Techland has released a statement in order to reassure fans regarding Dying Light 2’s development. First of all, they clarified that, whilst Selinger did indeed leave the studio, his role of Art Director was actually filled by someone else since 2019:

“In connection with the information about the departure of Techland’s Art Director, we would like to reassure all fans of the upcoming Dying Light 2 that the position of Art Director is not threatened and has been held by Eric Cochonneau since November 2019. Eric has been taking care of every aspect of the upcoming production ever since and the team under his leadership is doing their best to offer players the best game possible.”

Selinger was indeed the Narrative Designer for DL2 for the past two years, however that position was also filled by someone else before their departure:

“Paweł Selinger, who has been the Narration Designer for the last two years, decided at the end of 2020 to end his cooperation with Techland and to pursue his further career elsewhere. Paweł spent most of his professional life at Techland and he, among others, takes credit for the success of the series Call of Juarez. He left a large piece of himself with Dying Light 2, as he worked on the project from the very beginning. His duties, i.e. the narrative department, were taken over by Piotr Szymanek in October 2020.”

So Selinger’s departure from Techland is not quite as worrying as we initially thought, and it seems like Dying Light 2’s development may be back on track as the developer’s also said that they “will be sharing exciting news about Dying Light 2 soon!”

No extra details were shared, but it’s possible after a year’s time that we’re getting an official release date soon.

What do you think? Is your faith in Dying Light 2’s development restored? What could this “exciting news” be? Let us know!