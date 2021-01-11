Nvidia will be hosting a “Special Broadcast Event” event tomorrow for CES 2021, and rumors have been circulating about what exactly the Green Team will be revealing. Now just a day before the event starts, Nvidia has shared a (very) brief look at what’s coming, including a possible RTX 30 series reveal.

RTX 30 mobile series + Smart Access Memory

The video teaser was shared on Twitter and for a brief second several screenshots show up for a frame each. The first and most obvious of which includes RTX 30 mobile series graphics cards.

A second picture was also shown, giving us a better look at the mobile form factor. Though unconfirmed, it looks like this could be the GA104 GPU model. Which the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 mobile cards are said to feature. Both graphics cards will also feature 8GB of GDDR6, but the RTX 3080 mobile is also rumored to feature 16GB of VRAM in another variant for laptops.

Lastly, it looks like Nvidia will be talking more about Smart Access Memory, or resizeable base address registry (ReSize BAR) as it is known outside of AMD, as the photo above suggests the feature is active. We already know that it works with RTX 30 series GPUs thanks to MSI Intel motherboards.

Outriders Nvidia collaboration

The key art for the upcoming action RPG Outriders from People Can Fly (which has a demo coming up in February) was also shown, and so far no news has been released regarding Nvidia’s collaboration with them. So it’s possible they’ll be adding another game to their list of DLSS-compatible games. That, or possibly something to do with ray tracing or both.

RTX 3060 (Ultra) reveal?

The last picture includes the GeForce RTX logo so nothing too special here… Wait, that looks oddly familiar… Could it be the glowing logo on the sides of some Founders Edition Ampere graphics cards? Sure looks like it to be honest, which means Nvidia may be gearing up to announce a brand new GPU.

Although it could easily be the RTX 3080 Ti, rumors point more likely towards the RTX 3060, which is also reported to have 12GB of VRAM. This particular variant of the GPU is rumored to be called the RTX 3060 Ultra, in order to avoid confusion between having higher video memory than the RTX 3060 Ti,

What do you think? Are you excited for Nvidia’s Special Broadcast Event? What are you most excited for? Let us know!