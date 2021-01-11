David Cage has an interesting portfolio of interesting games. They’re not quite AAA titles yet his most recent one has garnered a lot of attention and success. They’re also pretty wild, no matter which one you decide to choose. And it looks like Cage and his studio Quantic Dream are working on a new project.

Yesterday, Cage took to Twitter to wish everyone a Happy New Year (10 days late, but we’ll ignore that for now). In that message cage revealed that 2021 should be “an exciting year” for the French developers, and we could be hearing more details about it soon.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! I wish you good health, passion, inspiration, fun, friends, love, hope, and all the things we missed so much in 2020. 2021 should an exciting year for Quantic Dream and our community. We are impatient to tell you more!”

Although the studio has yet to make an official sequel to one of their games, rumors have been spreading about a sequel to Detroit: Become Human. Though it’s more likely they’re working on a brand new IP as is usual, could 2021 open up even more possibilities for new stories to be told?

What do you think? Are you excited for a new game from David Cage? What’s your favorite Quanti Dream title so far? And would you be interested in a sequel to Detroit Become Human? Let us know!

