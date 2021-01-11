Cyberpunk 2077’s launch wasn’t exactly a great start to a new IP from the developers CD Projekt Red, but even before the game’s release CDPR did state there would be some sort of Multiplayer mode later down the line. Although it could possibly be a standalone game, dataminers have recently uncovered some details regarding the multiplayer mode straight from CP2077’s executable file.

This means that whilst all details mentioned could potentially change as the mode is still in development, all information detailed here is completely verifiable by anyone by looking within the Cyberpunk 2077 .exe file.

However, even though this information has emerged, it’s all based on lines of code found within the file, so some details are based on pure speculation. So what exactly does Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer possibly include? Well, let’s dive in…

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer game modes

First up we have game modes, as the file suggests there are two types of game modes you can choose to play: classic Deatmatch, or something called ‘Heists’ which could be more objective-based gameplay and apparently function similarly to a standard quest in single player:

Set Heist State

Set spawn point tag that will be used to spawn new players during the mission

Spawn tag: %s

There are also a lot more functions discovered relating to the multiplayer Heist mode, which may reveal some interesting information...

MP.Heist.DebugMessageNameChanged

MP.Heist.MessagePlayerReady

MP.Heist.SetPlayerCharacterClass

MP_PlayerReady

++ %s joined the heist

— %s left the heist

Character.Cpo_Muppet_Solo

Character.Cpo_Muppet_Assassin

Character.Cpo_Muppet_Netrunner

Character.Cpo_Muppet_Techie

lobby

cpo_heist_started

Character.Cpo_Muppet_Default

Character.

Character.Cpo_Default_Player

Waiting for players

Waiting for additional players… %u

> Match starts in %u

Respawn in %u seconds

> Match ends in %u

GAME FINISHED

Waiting for players…

> Heist starts in %u

Waiting for players to get ready…

Duplicate characters detected

Respawning player…

Waiting for other players to get ready…

PRESS D-Pad Down / ‘X’ WHEN READY

use the debug menu to switch your character

Player is dead

> Heist ends in %u

VICTORY

players in the Gather Area

Waiting for other players…

Go to the gather area

“MP.Heist.SetPlayerCharacterClass” seems to suggest that the multiplayer mode of Cyberpunk 2077 will have some more rigorous rules on character creation, and additional function commands listed afterwards include some of the character classes from the original Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop RPG like “Solo” or “Netrunner” or “Techie”.

It’s also possible that as part of a “Heist” game mode, players must choose specific pre-made characters? This is my own speculation, as it would make sense to have a Netrunner who can hack into consoles, a Techie who’s good with, well… tech, and a Solo who is good with a gun. It sounds very Heist-y for sure.

The line “Go to the gather area” at the end as well as the "Set spawn point tag" at the start also seems to suggest that players will either spawn far away from the Heist location, or maybe even spawn into free roam where they must rendezvous before carrying out and executing the plan.

There’s even a scoreboard related to the game mode, which a debug version can be seen below:

PLAYER NAME | KILLS | DEATHS | STATUS | PING | ID

PLAYER NAME |

KILLS |

DEATHS |

STATUS |

PING |

PLAYER NAME

DEAD

ALIVE

P L A Y E R S

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer Deathmatch game mode

There were also some functions discovered relating specifically to the Deathmatch game mode, which just sounds like your typical shootout and even includes some personalized death messages:

++ %s joined the match

>> %s killed %s

You sent yourself directly to hell! Please don’t come back

Wow! You killed yourself… Bravo.

Your bullet was stronger than your self-esteem

Your shot destroyed your own body and soul. Duh

You sent %s directly to hell!

Wow! You killed %s without compassion

Your bullet was stronger than %s’s head

Your shot destroyed %s’s body and soul

%s sent you directly to hell!

Wow! %s killed you without compassion

%s’s bullet was stronger than your head

%s’s shot destroyed your body and soul

AllowJoinInProgressDM

Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer may not have dedicated servers

Finally, another interesting tidbit rising from this information is the fact that it looks like Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer won’t have any dedicated servers, and may just rely on Peer 2 Peer (P2P) connections instead. Although this might change as development continues, for now the information only references P2P connections.

We’re unlikely to hear any concrete information about Cyberpunk 2077’s multiplayer for a while now, and we’ll hear about the game’s free DLC first. However, this is certainly fun to speculate how exactly this will pan out, and might even get CDPR to tease a few more details before anything concrete and official.

What do you think? Are you interested in a multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077? What do you think the Heist mode could be like? Let us know!

