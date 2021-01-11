What’s there to say that hasn’t been said already at this point? Cyberpunk 2077 launched to astounding financial success, however this was barred by a multitude of complaints coming from players on last-gen base consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, of which the game was partially unplayable due to performance issues.

This resulted in Cyberpunk 2077 getting delisted from the PlayStation store, followed by a sharp decline in stock price for CD Projekt, and led to multiple class action lawsuits against the company. Now another company wants to get involved, as the Polish Urzad Ochrony Konkurencji i Konsumentow (Office of Competition and Consumer Protection, also known as UOKiK) has launched an investigation against CDPR regarding the game’s performance.

Now of course every big next-gen game that comes along will obviously struggle on last-gen consoles whilst performing better on the new next-gen consoles. But the problem mostly persists with truly unplayable frame rates after one of the studio heads already said that performance on last-gen consoles was running “surprisingly well” soon before launch.

Speaking to a local newspaper, Magdalena Cieloch, a spokesperson for UOKiK, said that they approached CDPR and asked them to explain the problem and the situation. The inspection itself is in regards to how CD Projekt Red intends to improve the game’s performance and offer necessary compensation (like refunds) to affected consumers.

“We ask the company to explain the problems with the game and actions taken. We will check how the developer is working to make improvements or solve the difficulties that make it impossible to play on various consoles, but also how the company intends to act towards people who have made complaints and are dissatisfied with the purchase due to the lack of possibility to play the game on their hardware despite the developer's earlier assurances.”

This could result in a fine to CDPR equivalent to 10% of their annual revenue, if UOKiK feels that CD Projekt Red has not done enough to make sure that the last-gen console version is actually playable. Although this seems pretty unlikely to happen, it does certainly add to the number of things not going right for the developer at the moment.

What do you think? Could CDPR get fined for this situation? Do you think this will set an example for other developers and publishers around the world? Let us know your thoughts!