It’s been rumored for a long time now that BioWare has been working on a full remaster of the original Mass Effect trilogy, and only towards the end of last year did they confirm it with Mass Effect Legendary Edition, along with the reveal of a brand new Mass Effect in the works too.

The release date back then was set to a vague Spring 2021 launch, but now new information has come to light as some stores have accidentally let the launch date slip. Two shops: Shopitree from Singapore and GSShop from Indonesia have both listed the release date for Mass Effect: Legendary Edition as March 12th 2021.

Understandably since this leak came out both shops have deleted the store pages referencing the date, as well as an official Tweet from GSShop. Obviously they’re not confirmed dates and with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it wouldn’t be surprising if it eventually got delayed to a later date, hence why EA probably didn;t want to commit to an exact date just yet.

Either way, March is not that long away now, which means we’ll soon be able to sink our hours away playing the original games again all jazzed up and “remastered and optimized for 4k Ultra HD.”

What do you think? Are you excited for the Mass Effect Remaster? Do you think the game will launch on March 12th? Or will it be delayed? Let us know your thoughts!