CES 2021 is taking place this week and Sony just had their very own presentation. Many games that are releasing this year for both the PlayStation 5 and other platforms have yet to be confirmed, but the official Digital Press Event Video by Sony seems to have revealed the release periods for several upcoming big titles including GhostWire: Tokyo and many more.

It’s unclear whether this was intentional, but so far the footage reveals only the release periods of these upcoming titles. So no specific dates just yet (well, apart from one) but at least we know the rough period when these games will release.

And before you say it, no this is not a fake. The image above is a screenshot captured directly from Sony's archived video. The full list of games and release periods are as follows:

Game Release period
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart 2021
Horizon Forbidden West 2021
Returnal 03/19/21
Pragmata 2023
Solar Ash June 2021
Kena: Bridge of Spirits March 2021
Stray October 2021
GhostWire: Tokyo October 2021
Little Devil Inside July 2021
Project Athia January 2022

What do you think? Which game are you most excited for? Let us know!

