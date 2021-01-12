Nvidia is gearing up for their very own CES 2021 virtual presentation later today, where they’re expected to announce their lineup of RTX 30 mobile graphics cards as well as their own version of AMD's Smart Access Memory (also known as ReSize BAR) and possibly even reveal a new GPU for the desktop market.

Rumors have been spreading regarding the RTX 30 mobile series, but recently we got a look at the most legitimate looking leaks of specs before the official reveal. Although none of these specs have been confirmed, nor is the entire data table complete, it’s good to see what kind of performance we might be able to expect.

It looks like Nvidia will be launching 7 new laptop GPUs, 4 of which will be the normal RTX 30 series mobile variants, and the other 3 will be Max-Q variants of the same GPUs which will have lower clock speeds and power usage. What’s interesting is that the rumored RTX 3050 that is supposedly launching very soon, is listed as a laptop card here. So maybe we won’t be seeing an RTX 3050 for the desktop just yet?

Here’s the full list of upcoming RTX 30 mobile series graphics cards and their specs:

*All specs listed above are pure speculation and based on rumors, therefore they are subject to change

As reported before, the RTX 3080 mobile variant will apparently be available in two different memory capacities: 8GB and 16GB. All cards are expected to be using the GDDR6 memory type.

As for desktop graphics cards we might be getting a look at the confusing RTX 3060 Ultra, which has more VRAM than the RTX 3060 Ti but lower Cores, clock speeds and more.

What do you think? Are you excited for Nvidia’s CES event later today? Are you interested in the RTX 30 mobile series? Let us know!