Intel’s CES press conference has officially confirmed that their Core 11th Gen Rocket Lake processors will be launching by the end of Q1 2021. Not only that, but the Blue Team has also given us some early first-party performance numbers so we can see what kind of performance we can expect.

Previous rumors put the Rocket Lake launch in March, and given the end of Q1 2021 is March it’s likely we’ll be seeing the official launch sometime around then. No specific date has been revealed yet, but we’ll surely hear more about that in the coming months.

Along with full PCIe 4.0 support, the Rocket Lake CPUs will also be getting a decent upgrade to memory compatibility going from DDR4-2933 to DDR4-3200. Also, if you’re a streamer or content creator, the Always On Intel Quick Sync Video feature should help make things a little easier and take some of the load off of your GPU and CPU when gaming and streaming/recording at the same time.

The most interesting information to come out of the conference though was the performance figures, which Intel claims Rocket Lake will feature a 19% IPC uplift. So even with the reduced number of Cores, the flagship Core i9-11900K should still outperform the Core i9-10900K.

Speaking of the 11900K, Intel also revealed some of their very own first-party performance benchmarks. Take these results with a pinch of salt, but the benchmarks do provide an exciting look at how the top-end 11900K will perform, and seemingly lets Intel take back the crown for the fastest gaming CPU against AMD’s Ryzen 9 5900X.

Of course, whilst Rocket Lake does seem to suggest a higher performance boost over the previous generation, there are still some things that will be a tough sell. For one, Intel is going back to the 14nm process node, which means fewer core per chip than the previous gen. Trying to convince someone to go from a 10-Core 10900K to an 8-Core 11900K will be hard for sure.

But then again, that 14nm backport might be Intel’s saving grace. Where it once was a controversial move given how far behind schedule they are, with the recent wake of hardware shortages and price increases, and the Ryzen 5000 series still seemingly out of stock everywhere, the fact that Intel is using an older fabrication process should, hopefully, yield more stock at launch.

That will all come down to price though, which Intel has yet to reveal. So we’ll have to see how enticing this new generation is when Intel finally announces all the specs for each new chip and their respective price points.

What do you think? Are you excited for Intel Rocket Lake? How do you feel about those performance numbers so far? Let us know!

