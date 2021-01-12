CES 2021 has kicked off this week as a virtual event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and today saw two big keynotes from some of the leading PC hardware manufacturers: Nvidia and AMD. A lot was shown off today, and sometimes not in great detail, but here’s a recap of everything that happened and what was announced…

AMD reveals Ryzen 5000 mobile processors

AMD’s CES 2021 keynote wasn’t filled with a lot of big surprises. We were expecting something about the RX 6700 lineup of graphics cards, but unfortunately we didn’t get an official reveal. However, AMD did reveal their new Ryzen 5000 series of mobile processors, which are set to be some of most performance juicy CPUs for notebooks and gaming laptops.

You have the usual mobile processors you expect from AMD, but added to the family are a new host of HX processors designed for even higher performance computing...

Mainstream Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards and RX 6000 mobile GPUs coming later this year

Unfortunately, the RX 6700 graphics cards including the RX 6700 and RX 6700 Mobile laptop graphics solutions were not revealed, like we were expecting. However, AMD did offer a suggestion that more was to come, as they said other mainstream GPUs from the Radeon RX 6000 series will be coming in the first half of 2021. So we should see the RX 6700 cards by the end of June at the latest.

AMD also confirmed that gaming laptops powered by the RDNA2 architecture that is behind the RX 6000 series will be coming in that time also. So hopefully we’ll hear more in the coming months.

Nvidia adds ray tracing, DLSS, and Reflex to even more games

In Nvidia’s galactic conquest to add ray tracing and DLSS to every game, we have a new lineup of titles that will be supporting these RTX features. Also, if you;re a fan of competitive titles, then 2 more games have been listed to add support for Nvidia Reflex, their latency-busting tech for the pro players.

RTX 3060 desktop GPU reveal

One thing that has been teased for a while now is the mainstream RTX 3060 graphics card. Whilst we thought it was going to be called the RTX 3060 Ultra, it looks like that won’t be the case and yet it still features more VRAM than the RTX 3060 Ti. It’s a little confusing, but just roll with it I guess.

No official specs have been released yet, apart from some TFLOP numbers and memory configurations. The RTX 3060 will feature 12GB of GDDR6 memory, with 13 Shader-TFLOPs, 25 RT-TFLOPS, and 101 Tensor-TFLOPS. It will be available starting late February and starting at $329.

There weren’t a lot of performance numbers released, however the RTX 3060 is said to be 2 times faster in raster performance and 10 times faster in ray tracing performance when compared to the GTX 1060.

We can get a rough idea of how well the new RTX 3060 performs as Nvidia released some benchmarks for some of the most popular games at the moment including Total War: Three Kingdoms, The Division 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Watch Dogs Legion, Fortnite, and of course Cyberpunk 2077.

RTX 30 mobile series

Nvidia also couldn’t forget about the laptop market, and officially revealed their very own lineup of RTX 30 series mobile graphics cards in normal and Max-Q variants. Although no official specs were released, we got some light performance expectations as well as starting prices:

RTX 3060 laptop

30% faster than the PlayStation 5, faster than the RTX 2080 Super mobile GPU, and starting at $999 this is the RTX 3060-power laptop. This gaming laptop can deliver on average 90fps at 1080p resolution in some of the most graphics-intensive games of today.

RTX 3070 laptop

The RTX 3070 gaming laptop is just a step above the RTX 3060 with performance roughly 50% faster than an RTX 2070 and starting at $1299, this notebook can achieve 90fps at 1440p resolution with Ultra graphics settings.

RTX 3080 laptop

Finally, the RTX 3080 is said to be featured in the world’s fastest laptops, with configurations including up to 16GB of GDDR6 memory. This gaming laptop should deliver 100+fps at 1440p resolution on Ultra graphics settings, starting at $1999.

So that’s it for AMD and Nvidia’s keynotes at CES 2021! What was your favorite highlight? Are you excited for the RTX 3060 graphics cards? Do you prefer desktop or laptop gaming? And if the latter, are you excited for the new RTX 30 series-powered laptops? And what about AMD’s Ryzen 5000 mobile processors? Let us know!