Disney recently revealed Lucasfilm Games, the new label under which all games by the Lucasfilm license will be held. Although this mainly refers to Star Wars - Lucasfilm’s biggest property - the new label is kicking off with something else recognisable, as Wolfenstein developers MachineGames are working on a new Indiana Jones game.

Bethesda posted a short teaser on Twitter, which can be viewed below, and honestly does not give us a huge amount of information. So far all we know is that the new Indiana Jones game exists and is in development. However, there are some secrets to be found in the teaser apparently…

“A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!”

It’s been a long time since we last had an Indiana Jones game, and longer still since we had a good Indiana Jones game. So with MachineGames’ calibre lets hope this title will be part of the latter.

We’ll have to wait and see what kind of game the devs will be making, whether it will be just Wolfenstein but with an Indiana Jones skin, or something completely new. Either way, all we can do now is speculate and watch the teaser over and over again for clues. So far we haven’t heard anything about Wolfenstein 3, so hopefully this hasn’t affected development on that game too much.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new Indiana Jones game? How do you think it will play mechanically? What are you hoping to see? And what’s your favorite Indiana Jones game so far? Let us know!