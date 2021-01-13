Elite Dangerous is getting one of the biggest changes to the game since launch with the upcoming DLC. Odyssey will give players actual boots-on-the-ground gameplay with traditional FPS gunplay as well. Originally planned to release in early 2021, the developers have moved the Alpha phase back to early Spring 2021.

“The ongoing impact of the pandemic however, including the renewed lockdowns in 2021, continues to put added pressure on our teams and ultimately our development timeline. We have therefore had to make the difficult decision to make some adjustments and changes to our existing development roadmap.”

Thankfully, for those on PC this has little effect on Elite Dangerous: Odyssey's launch - moving from early 2021 to early Spring 2021 is, at most, maybe 3 months - but those playing on consoles will see a much bigger impact:

“Our PC plans have only been affected by a small amount, however our plans for the console release will unfortunately see a larger development shift. Please do know that these difficult decisions have been made with a focus on making Odyssey as incredible as it can possibly be for all our Commanders regardless of their platform, while also respecting realistic project deadlines for our teams during this difficult global situation.”

More specifically, the console launch of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey is currently set for Autumn 2021, which will be the full version and not the Alpha like on PC. Following the early Alpha period for Odyssey on PC, Frontier is hoping for a full launch in late Spring.

Those who own the Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Deluxe Alpha or Lifetime Expansion Pass holders will have access to the new DLC on launch.

What do you think? Are you excited for Elite Dangerous: Odyssey? Have you played Elite Dangerous already? Did you grab your free copy from the Epic Games Store? Let us know!