More and more news of Intel’s upcoming DG2 desktop graphics card have been surfacing, likely because we’re getting closer to the official launch date, but also as news of even more GPUs launching in an already constrained market is certainly welcome. Either way, a new report suggests the new GPU from Intel will be using the 7nm process node from TSMC, and will also be looking to compete against Nvidia and AMD in the $400 to $600 price range.

The report also states that the new graphics card will be released sometime later this year or early 2022, which is a little late to the party and by that time manufacturing and logistic costs should level out to increase stock and reduce prices for the RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series.

Still though, another competitor is definitely an advantage for customers, and if the price range target of $400 to $600 is believed to be true that puts it right in line with reports of matching RTX 3070 performance. And based on previous specs leaked by Intel themselves, it is certainly possible. Whether Intel’s DG2 will also be priced in that bracket is unknown, but at least we know what kind of range they are targeting.

So it looks like Intel will be competing against AMD and Nvidia in the slightly-above-mainstream tier of graphics cards, but won’t be trying to compete against the top-end enthusiast cards like the RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT.

The 7nm process node should also give the company an advantage over other manufacturers in terms of performance and supply, even if it is a little funny considering how much trouble Intel has had with their own in-house process nodes for their own CPUs.

What do you think? Are you excited for Intel’s DG2 GPU? Do you think the 7nm process node will affect performance and production? And how do you feel about the price range target? Let us know!