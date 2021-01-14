Well, 2021 is off to a good start. After being announced at the PlayStation 5 showcase back in September last year, Hogwarts Legacy was due to be the big RPG that fans of the Harry Potter series have been waiting for since their childhood. Originally set to release in 2021, it has now been delayed until 2022.

“We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label," said the official Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account in a statement. "Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs. Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022.”

Usually these statements are accompanied by a short apology, or an inspirational paragraph of the tough times behind us and the potential in the road ahead. This time it looks like the developers opted for a more to-the-point approach instead.

No reason was given for the delay other than “creating the best possible experience”, which sounds like a combination of issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and a commitment to Quality Assurance following Cyberpunk 2077’s launch. Sure sounds like something we said in our gaming predictions for 2021.

