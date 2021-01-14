Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was a bit controversial to say the least, mostly because the last-gen console versions were virtually unplayable and led to the game getting delisted from the PlayStation Store. Now, in a new video, CD Projekt Co-Founder Marcin Iwinski officially apologizes for the state of the game on consoles at launch, and provides further updates on when the next patches and free DLC will land.

Although the video is mostly directed towards console players, it does address PC players too as there is now an updated roadmap to show roughly when the next big updates will be ready as well as the planned free DLC, as well as the next-gen console upgrades.

In the video, Iwinski talks about how they are working hard on getting some major updates and patches to the game. The first of which will be landing within the next 10 days. However, since these are currently the focus the planned free DLC has been pushed back a little bit. You can check out the new roadmap below:

It’s not very often that you hear from a developer that the PC version was the baseline, with console versions being ported around that. Usually it’s the other way around where PC players get the short end of the stick.

So there you have it, updates on the next major patches and free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. What do you think? Are you confident in CDPR’s abilities to bring the game back to where it should be? Or have you lost faith in them? Let us know your thoughts!