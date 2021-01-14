Shortly after announcing a brand new Indiana Jones game is in development, Lucasfilm Games - the new label behind every video game from Lucasfilm - has also revealed that there will be a brand new open world Star Wars game developed by Ubisoft, and EA will continue to work on more Star Wars games.

Little details has been given about the new title - apart from being open world - but it is being helmed by Massive Entertainment, the studio behind Ubisoft’s multiplayer franchise The Division and with Julian Gerighty as Creative Director, who also worked on The Division 2 and The Crew.

Based on all the information given so far - which is not a lot - it would be reasonable to assume this may be a multiplayer title, but in the same way that you would call The Division or The Crew multiplayer games. Either way, the game is still in early development and it’s likely we won’t hear more for a while.

The length of the game is being hinted at though, possibly providing players with hundreds of hours of gameplay: “that really leans into why we are doing what we're doing, because these are massive entertainment experiences that last many hours, much longer than film,” said Sean Shoptaw, Disney’s Senior Vice President of global games and interactive experiences, in a recent interview.

“When people are paying $70, or they're paying good amounts of money to spend time with your content and play your game, you've got to reward that investment.”

Back in 2013, Electronic Arts signed an exclusivity deal with Disney that would last 10 years, and as far as we know that deal is still intact, however it has been altered a little. EA will continue to make Star Wars games - so yes, Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order 2 is still in development - but Lucasfilm Games will be branching out to create even more games with other publishers as well.

And that’s a good thing, as EA doesn’t house all the biggest Star Wars fans in the world. More third parties working on more Star Wars games means more diversity in the games industry and a chance to see new stories and gameplay that EA couldn't have come up with and more risks taken that will lead to more games like Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order.

What do you think? Are you excited for a new open world Star Wars game? What are your predictions for gameplay? And are you interested in even more Star Wars games coming out in the future? Let us know!