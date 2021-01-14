As if the state of getting a graphics card is not enough due to limited stock, the prices of graphics cards are on the rise due to increased costs for manufacturing and shipping. ASUS was the first one to officially announce they are increasing prices, but now EVGA and Zotac have also confirmed that they too are increasing prices. Although EVGA said that they are honoring MSRP until April for those who have already signed up to their notification system.

“Due to ongoing events, EVGA has made price adjustments on the GeForce RTX 30 Series products,” EVGTA said in a statement. “This change was necessary due to several factors and will be effective January 11, 2021. EVGA has worked to reduce and minimize these costs as much as possible. For those who are currently in the EVGA.com Notify Queue system or Step-Up Queue, EVGA will honor the original MSRP pricing through April 16th, 2021 if your purchase position is processed before this date.”

EVGA’s queue-based system has worked quite well so far. In a world where getting your hands on a new GPU is nigh impossible as scalpers and crypto miners use bots to buy up stock in seconds, EVGA setup a queue based notification system that allows customers to reserve a graphics card before purchasing it.

Customers can sign up to the notification system and get placed in a queue. When the chosen GPU is in stock and it’s their turn in the queue, that GPU will be reserved specifically for them and they have 8 hours to purchase it, otherwise it goes to the next customer in line.

So if you’ve already signed up to this system before the announcement was made then know that your reserved graphics card won’t be increasing in price. Though for everyone else the situation will be a bit different.

Zotac has also joined in with raising graphics card prices, so let’s take a look at some of the GPUs and their price increases since the new year:

EVGA RTX 30 series price increases:

GPU Price (Nov 20th, 2020) Price (Jan 14th, 2021) % price increase RTX 3090 K|NGP|N HYBRID GAMING $1,999.99 $2,069.99 104% RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA HYDRO COPPER GAMING $1,849.99 $1,919.99 RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID GAMING $1,799.99 $1,869.99 RTX 3090 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING $1,799.99 $1,869.99 RTX 3090 FTW3 GAMING $1,729.99 $1,799.99 RTX 3090 XC3 ULTRA HYDRO COPPER GAMING $1,649.99 $1,729.99 105% RTX 3090 XC3 ULTRA HYBRID GAMING $1,619.99 $1,699.99 RTX 3090 XC3 ULTRA GAMING $1,619.99 $1,699.99 RTX 3090 XC3 GAMING $1,549.99 $1,619.99 RTX 3090 XC3 BLACK GAMING $1,529.99 $1,599.99 RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA HYDRO COPPER GAMING $849.99 $929.99 109% RTX 3080 XC3 ULTRA HYDRO COPPER GAMING $809.99 $899.99 111% RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID GAMING $819.99 $899.99 110% RTX 3080 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING $809.99 $879.99 109% RTX 3080 XC3 ULTRA HYBRID GAMING $779.99 $869.99 112% RTX 3080 FTW3 GAMING $789.99 $859.99 109% RTX 3080 XC3 ULTRA GAMING $769.99 $839.99 RTX 3080 XC3 GAMING $749.99 $819.99 RTX 3080 XC3 BLACK GAMING $729.99 $799.99 110% RTX 3070 FTW3 ULTRA GAMING $609.99 $679.99 114% RTX 3070 XC3 ULTRA GAMING $559.99 $629.99 113% RTX 3070 XC3 GAMING $539.99 $609.99 RTX 3070 XC3 BLACK GAMING $529.99 $599.99 RTX 3060 Ti FTW3 ULTRA GAMING - $499.99 - RTX 3060 Ti FTW3 GAMING - $489.99 - RTX 3060 Ti XC GAMING - $459.99 -

Zotac RTX 30 series price increases:

GPU Price (Dec 18th, 2020) Price (Jan 14th, 2021) % price increase RTX 3090 Trinity $1,549.99 $1,899.99 123% RTX 3080 Trinity OC White - $899.99 - RTX 3080 AMP Holo $799.99 $899.99 113% RTX 3080 Trinity OC $769.99 $869.99 RTX 3080 Trinity $749.99 $839.99 112% RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC White - $699.99 - RTX 3070 AMP Holo - $699.99 - RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC $559.99 $639.99 114% RTX 3070 Twin Edge $539.99 $619.99 115% RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge OC $469.99 $549.99 117% RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge $439.99 $529.99 120%

With all this happening, it’s clear that 2021 really isn’t the best time to upgrade your PC. In fact, it’s best to just wait for the RTX 40 series at this point, as by the time all this starts letting up Nvidia will probably have a new generation of GPUs available.

What do you think? Have you been trying to get an RTX 30 series GPU? Will you continue to search for one? Or will you give up on getting one now? Let us know!

