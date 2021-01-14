As we all know it’s close to impossible to get your hands on a brand new graphics card. Not only are shortages in manufacturing components causing stock issues, but increased manufacturing and shipping costs have also raised prices across the board. Both Nvidia and AMD have now shared their own thoughts on the GPU shortages and stock issues.

In recent interviews, reps for both the Green and Red teams have given their verdicts on the GPU crisis, when they think it will improve, and what they’re doing right now to try and help the situation.

Nvidia on RTX 30 series stock issues

Nvidia previously said that GPU shortages will likely remain well into 2021, and have backed up that claim again in a recent interview with Colette Kress, the EVP and CFO of NVIDIA, who said that stock issues for the RTX 30 series “will likely remain lean throughout Q1.”

“Supply does remain tight at this time. We expect the overall channel inventories, meaning the inventories that are with our AIC partners as well as in our e-tail and retail channels will likely remain lean throughout Q1.”

What’s really interesting is that the supply constraints actually have a lot more to do with demand than say, scalpers or crypto miners, than previously thought. According to Nvidia themselves, so far their GPUs that cost $499 or more have sold twice as many as the RTX 20 series in the same timeframe despite all the shortages.

“Our overall capacity has not been able to keep up with that overall strong demand that we have seen. We’ve seen in terms of constraints, constraints really from the overall global surge of compute and the overall capacity, capacity that may be necessary for assembly and test and/or sub trades as well. But again, we remain focused on this and working each day to improve our overall supply situation.”

For those of you excited at the prospect of GPU supplies starting to get better around March, it’s likely Kress is referencing the financial quarter, which instead ends in April. And even then, supply isn’t likely to just suddenly become much better, and will likely be a slow process getting everything back to stock.

AMD on RX 6000 series stock issues

AMD’s very own RX 6000 series hasn’t fared very well either unfortunately, though there is at least some good news from the Red Team. According to them, AMD will continue to manufacture and sell their reference design graphics cards at MSRP on their own site, which means selling the RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT at $579, $649, and $999 respectively. Which is well below some of the raised GPU prices we’ve already seen.

This will apparently continue through Q1 of 2021, so don’t expect it to last. This also doesn’t mean stock will be much better for them, as it just helps the rising trend in increased prices for the new generation of GPUs.

Both Nvidia and AMD were at CES 2021 this week and both were expected to announce new mainstream graphics cards. Nvidia delivered, officially announcing the RTX 3060 that will be available sometime in late February. AMD on the other hand seems to not want to add any more issues to the matter, and instead didn’t announce any new GPUs like the RX 6700 lineup that we were expecting.

Whatever happens, all the more reason that 2021 is not a good time for gamers to upgrade their PC.

What do you think? Have you been trying to get a new graphics card? Which one? And who from? Will you be searching elsewhere now? Or settle for what you can get? Let us know!