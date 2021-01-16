As 2020 is put to rest, Steam has released their official year in review which gives us a look at the numbers on PC’s biggest storefront. Setting a new record, over 120 million monthly active users were recorded last year. Not only that, but sales had increased by 21.4% compared to the previous year, 2019, due to more people staying at home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As a comparison, PlayStation managed 107 million monthly active users and Xbox Live only managed 90 million, making Steam the biggest platform of the 3. There’s some other cool statistics to talk about, but here’s the main ones:

With that many players buying and downloading games last year, Steam delivered an enormous amount of data: 25.2 exabytes to be exact. Now if you have no idea how much that is then don’t worry, that number is so large it’s hard to fathom. Just 1 exabyte is 1024 petabytes, which itself is made up of 1024 terabytes. All in all, that’s over 1 million terabytes of data… imagine how many hard drives you’d need for that, eh?

For VR users, 2020 seemed like a really good year for the platform, as there were over 1.7 million new SteamVR users last year, resulting in 71% more revenue for VR. Plus, VR playtime increased by 30%, which gives good hopes that the tech is improving in popularity.

Other than that, the Steam games festivals have done pretty well. Whilst the Spring edition pulled in only 0.6 million users, the Summer edition bounced up to 3.1 million and the Autumn edition increased further to 5.1 million users. So we can safely say this was pretty successful, and could even possibly pave the way for a new kind of Seasonal game showcases like E3.

Steam outlines plans for 2021

As Steam continues to grow and dominate the PC platform, of course they would be looking at how to improve in 2021. For those of you living in China, Steam will be getting an official release during the year. Linux users should also look forward to more compatibility and performance improvements. Here’s a rundown of what Steam has in store for 2021:

Steam China - Together with our partner Perfect World, the team has been hard at work, and we're really close to launching this program to bring Steam onshore into China in early 2021.

User Experience Improvements - We're looking at filing down the rough edges that most users encounter when interacting with Steam–basically, we want to make it as easy as possible to buy, install, and play games.

Steam Login - We still plan on refreshing the Steam Mobile app and making it easier for users to login and keep their accounts secure.

The Steam Points program - We're brainstorming more ways to reward users, including folks who aren't especially interested in Steam Community features.

Linux - We're continuing to invest in technology that improves game compatibility and performance through Steam Play. We're also putting together new ways for prospective users to get into Linux gaming and experience these improvements.

Steam Labs - Along with iterating on existing experiments, such as 010 - Browse and 012 - Exploring Sales, we're exploring new ways for players to browse the catalog in the coming year.

What do you think? Are you happy for Steam’s success? How much did you use Steam over other storefronts/launchers last year? Will you branch out to other launchers this year? Or sticking with your main Steam one? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on