Cyberpunk 2077 is a lot of things, including a looter-shooter lite - something that we touched on in our official review of the game - it has all the basic elements: randomized weapon levels, rarity, unique abilities for specific guns etc. In fact, it almost feels a bit like Borderlands at times, but a more watered down version of it.

Step in the Borderlandfy2077 mod and you have yourself a pretty accurate replication of Borderlands. Sure, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t have everything that Borderlands has to offer, but chuck on this cel shaded reshade, go on a killing spree, and you would be hard pressed to discover any true differences in visual style.

It’s pretty simple as well. Just by adding a black border to every edge, plus some other visual adjustments, and the cel shading effect is pretty convincing. You can download the file here from Nexus Mods.

To install, all you need to do is download the latest version of Reshade (4.9.1) from here, and then paste the “Borderlandfy2077.fx” file from Nexus Mods in the “...\Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64\reshade-shaders\Shaders\” directory. Then, once in game, just enable it through the Reshade console.

I mean, just take a look at some of these comparison shots:

[CLICK AN IMAGE TO ENLARGE]

The creator of the mod, Salmo, has revealed on the mod page that a recent update has fixed the weird graphical effect on the UI and menus. So the Reshade should now only affect 3D models.

What do you think? Does Cyberpunk 2077 look and play a lot like Borderlands now? Will you be downloading the mod? Have you downloaded any other mods for CP2077? Which ones? Let us know!

