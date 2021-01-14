The anime-Dark Souls hit Nioh 2 is officially landing on the PC platform next month with plenty of PC-specific features to enjoy. Although it will support 4K and HDR, it was still a port from a PlayStation 4 game, so what kind of hardware will you need to run it?

Thankfully it seems like Nioh 2 won't be that demanding on our systems, with a minimum requirement of a GTX 970 graphics card. Unfortunately the developers did not provide any specs for AMD hardware, so we've added the closest matching specs based on the hardware descriptions provided already. For now, let's jump right into the Nioh 2 PC system requirements...

Nioh 2 minimum system requirements

Nioh 2 recommended system requirements

(*Some of the requirements listed only suggested a certain brand of hardware. So we've chosen the closest matching AMD specs based on the hardware description provided)

In order to meet the recommended requirements for Nioh 2 you will need a GTX 1660 Super or RX Vega 56 graphics card. You should then pair this GPU with either a Core i7-6700K or Ryzen 7 1700 processors along with 16Gb of system memory. This should then deliver 60fps performance on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

To match the minimum requirements will instead need a GTX 970 or R9 390 GPU coupled with either a Core i5-4460 or Ryzen 5 1400 CPU. You should also have at least 6GB of RAM installed in order to achieve 60fps on low graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Overall, looking at the specs above you will need at least a 2 year old PC in order to achieve the best performance for Nioh 2.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Nioh 2 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Nioh 2 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Nioh 2 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.