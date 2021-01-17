Christmas is over - at least to most people - which means most of us have spent some cash around the holidays and our wallets are starting to look a bit thin. So before payday lands for everyone, and with the amount of free game titles that have been launching in the past years, what are the best free-to-play games on PC in 2021?

Free-to-play usually meant pay-to-win back in the day as developers couldn’t figure out ways to entice players to actually spend money other than getting a competitive edge. That was, rightly so, quite unfair in the F2P market. However, with the rise of Battle Passes and various cosmetics, the age of P2W is at an end, and now everyone can enjoy these free games just as much as the other. Love 'em or hate 'em, but Battle Passes saved the free-to-play games industry in that way.

Games like Apex Legends offer their entire gaming experience for free, and you can enjoy all the title has to offer without paying a single penny. But if you feel like it, you can get rare cosmetics and unique skins by handing over some of your money, which to some is more than worth it when the entire game costs 0$.

Even the world’s biggest FPS franchise, Call of Duty, offers one of the most popular free to play titles around with Call of Duty Warzone and sees continual success alongside it's annual major releases. And games like Valorant and League of Legends continue to dominate the free to play competitive scene.

Then there's also games like Destiny 2, Warframe, or even Genshin Impact which offer completely free narrative-focused adventures that feels much more like a traditional single player but with multiplayer elements - all for completely free.

So what do you think? What are the best free to play games on PC in 2021? Is it one of the obvious/most popular ones? Or is it an obscure title that deserves more recognition? Let us know!

