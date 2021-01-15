The latest shooter from People Can Fly, Outriders, has recently been delayed by a little while but at least a demo will be coming out soon. So, in preparation for the demo, Square Enix has released the official Outriders PC system requirements and they're not that demanding.

In fact, SE didn't just release the PC specs for Outriders, but they also revealed a bunch of PC-specific features in a new video. Not only that, but they revealed the performance expectations and graphical presets of each tier of specs. There are specs for 4K Ultra settings, however these will be determined at a later date.

For now, let's jump right into the official PC system requirements for Outriders...

Outriders minimum system requirements - 720p / Low Preset / 60fps

Outriders recommended system requirements - 1080p / High Preset / 60fps

Outriders will require a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GTX 1060 or RX 480 in order to meet the recommended requirements and play at 1080p resolution, High graphics settings. You will also need a Core i7-7700 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor as well as 16GB of system memory to deliver 60fps.

For the Outriders minimum requirements you will need a GTX 750 Ti or R9 270x GPU coupled with either a Core i5-3470 or FX-8350 CPU. You should then have at least 8GB of RAM and you'll be able to achieve 60fps gameplay at 720p resolution on Low graphics settings.

Essentially, looking at the specs above, we suggest at least a 5 year old PC to play smoothly.

