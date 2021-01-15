Back in September last year, Ubisoft unveiled Riders Republic: a sort of spiritual successor to their other extreme sports game, Steep, except this time with much more variety in sports activities. It was supposed to debut in February this year, but Ubisoft has revealed that Riders Republic has been delayed until late 2021.

“We want to let you know that we have made the decision to move our release to later this year,” said the official Riders Republic Twitter page in a statement. “The additional time will allow our passionate team to deliver the best fun fuelled experience to our players.”

Unfortunately, no details were provided as to what caused the delay, though it would most likely either be to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, or extra polish on the game before release following the negative reception of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch.

No release date other than “later this year” were given either. Epic Games Store currently lists a December 31st release date, though that’s more than likely a placeholder, and the official Ubisoft Store shows a Spring 2021 release date, though that’s less than likely.

What do you think? Are you excited for Riders Republic? Do you enjoy extreme sports games? What is your favorite? Let us know!

