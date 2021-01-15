Last year Capcom revealed their next entry in the mainline Resident Evil series. Resident Evil 8, or Resident Evil Village, is set to launch this year and in anticipation for the game’s release Capcom is holding a Resident Evil showcase next week that will debut a brand new trailer and official gameplay demo for RE8.

“Don’t miss the Resident Evil Showcase on January 21st at 10pm GMT/ 11pm CET! Join Brittney Brombacher ( @BlondeNerd ) on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and lots more Resident Evil news!” said the official Capcom Europe Twitter account.

You’d be forgiven in thinking that was all, but there’s some other stuff going on as well. First of all, Capcom is currently taking signups for a “closed beta test celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Resident Evil,” whatever that means. All we know about this Closed Beta is that it will be a multiplayer action game for up to 4-6 players, which sounds a lot like Resident Evil Resistance to be honest.

There are quite a few restrictions for the Closed Beta access though: for one you must have a Capcom ID that is linked to the RE Ambassador program. It will also only be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles (and next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles through backwards compatibility). The higher your RE Ambassador rank, the more chance you have of getting into the Beta.

Apart from that though there isn’t anything else mentioned, but the fact that it isn't specifically an RE8 Showcase plus the line “and lots more Resident Evil news” suggests we could be getting some more info about the future of the Resident Evil franchise. Maybe we’ll get official confirmation about the Resident Evil 4 Remake?

What do you think? Are you excited for Resident Evil 8? Will you be watching the showcase next week? What is your favorite Resident Evil game so far? Let us know!