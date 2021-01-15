Last week it was revealed that the next free game on the Epic Games Store would be Star Wars Battlefront 2, which is quite the steal when it costs absolutely $0. Well the time has come and you can redeem your free copy now, but Humble Bundle is also offering their own free game with Bomber Crew!

Both games are available to claim for free (forever!) as of right now, but the timings are slightly different. You have until January 21st to redeem your free copy of Star Wars: Battlefront 2, whilst those interested in Bomber Crew have only only a few days to grab their free copy, with the promotion ending on Sunday (Jan 17th).

---------------

“Be the hero in the ultimate STAR WARS battle fantasy with STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition! Get STAR WARS Battlefront II and the complete collection of customization content acquirable through in-game purchase from launch up to – and including – items inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.”

---------------

Bomber Crew

“Prepare your crew for their most dangerous mission yet and go chocks away for a sky-bound expedition in this strategic survival sim, Bomber Crew.” (it’s basically a WW2 version of FTL)

---------------

So that’s it for this week’s free games! It’s worth mentioning that in order to redeem your free copy of Bomber you need to sign up to the Humble Bundle newsletter (which you can just unsubscribe from immediately after getting your code) and also link your Humble Bundle account to your Steam account.

What do you think? Will you grabbing your free copy of SW Battlefront 2? What about Bomber Crew? Let us know!