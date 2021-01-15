According to a new report by a Market Intelligence Outfit, Intel will apparently be switching their CPU manufacturing to TSMC starting later this year after struggles with their own in-house manufacturing yields resulted in major issues for the company.

Intel has had some trouble in their manufacturing department for the past couple years. Although they still knock it out of the park when it comes to high performance gaming, the Blue Team has struggled with their yields for the 10nm process node and are far behind schedule for the 7nm process.

That caused a lot of issues last year for Intel, who announced that their 7nm node was delayed until 2023, and 10nm delayed until late 2021. This caused a stir with investors and resulted in Intel’s stock prices dropping dramatically and even ended up with a class-action lawsuit filed against them.

There were rumors floating around that Intel would switch from their in-house manufacturing and instead use a third party, but nothing had been confirmed until now.

So Intel could be switching their CPU manufacturing to TSMC later this year, starting with the 5nm process on Core i3 processors and then moving to the 3nm process in 2022 on the higher Core models.

But there’s a clash of information here, as Intel have already confirmed that Alder Lake will be launching later this year on the 10nm enhanced superfin process, which leaves little room for 5nm Core i3 chips to debut. The question is whether Intel will be splitting the manufacturing between themselves and TSMC, or whether the processors will be based on older architectures instead.

All of this is not confirmed unfortunately, but judging by the condition that Intel is in right now this would certainly be very plausible and aligns perfectly with their recent announcements. With Intel breaking into the GPU industry as well, it looks like the Blue Team is starting to embrace change, and that can only be a good thing for us.

What do you think? Will Intel switch over to TSMC? What chips do you reckon will be transferred to the 5nm process node? Let us know!