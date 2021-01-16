After the announcement of Lucasfilm Games - the official new label for all game titles from Lucasfilm - and the reveal that Ubisoft will make an open world Star Wars game, the question of whether EA will continue to make games based on the license has cropped up. Now there’s official confirmation that EA will continue to make Star Wars games, with multiple projects in development at the moment.

EA infamously signed an exclusivity deal with Disney back in 2013 that granted them the exclusive rights to make Star Wars games for 10 years. The license still won’t expire until 2023, and even then they will continue to make more beyond that time.

“We’re really proud of the games we have created with EA,” said Douglas Reilly, the Vice President of Lucasfilm Games, in a recent interview. “We will continue working with them and our relationship has never been stronger. While we may not have a lot of details to share at the moment, we’ve got a number of projects underway with the talented teams at EA.”

We already briefly mentioned it in the last article regarding Star Wars games, but it’s worth reiterating here: that means Star Wars: Jedi - Fallen Order 2 is still happening. EA even recently said that they want to “double down” on Star Wars titles in the future, and the end of their exclusivity license hasn’t affected this it seems.

So with Ubisoft working on a new Star Wars game, and EA continuing with the property past their ending license, Lucasfilm Games seems to be branching out to multiple studios. This will hopefully lead to even more studios, big or small, working on their own titles and may even allow for more diverse content that can take even more risks with the franchise.

EA could continue with their Star Wars games like Star Wars: Battlefront or Jedi Fallen Order, Ubisoft can make their open world game and, well, maybe... just maybe... Obsidian could get back their license to make a KOTOR 3? One can only dream, but it's more likely than ever before that it could happen.

What do you think? Are you excited for more Star Wars games? What would be your perfect Star Wars game? And what kind of genres are you hoping to see the franchise tackle? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on