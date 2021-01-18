That title may seem a bit obvious for some of you, but if you’ve been following the drama over the weekend then you’ll know that it provides some much needed respite. IO Interactive have recently confirmed that Hitman 3 players will be able to transfer progression from Hitman 1 and 2 on Steam at no additional cost.

This whole confusion started a while ago, when IOI revealed their pre-launch guide for Hitman 3. In it, the developers stated that owners of Hitman 1 on Steam will be able to carry over all the content and progression into H3 for free, but owners of Hitman 2 would essentially have to buy the game again in order to do so (though at a large discount).

That’s due to the fact that Hitman 1 is available on the Epic Games Store, but not Hitman 2.

Understandably that caused a lot of outrage online, with multiple complaints from players who had already purchased the first 2 games, only to be told they have to purchase one of them again in order to carry over progress.

Now IOI have revealed that Hitman 3 players will be able to transfer the content and their progression from Hitman 2 on Steam without having to repurchase it again.

“We are continuing to work on a solution with our partners to allow PC players who own HITMAN 1 or HITMAN 2 to import locations from those games into Hitman 3 at no additional cost,” IOI said in a statement on Twitter. “We guarantee that players will NOT need to repurchase the games.”

“Until we roll that out in the coming weeks, the HITMAN 1 GOTY Access Pass will be free to own for all PC players who pre-purchase or purchase Hitman 3 in the first 10 days after release.”

Again, this means that you can transfer your progression from Hitman 2 to Hitman 3 immediately at launch, but the content and levels from H2 will be available a few weeks after launch. Hitman 1 progression and content remains unaffected and can be transferred immediately.

What do you think? Were you caught up in this problem? How did it affect your decision to purchase Hitman 3? Let us know!