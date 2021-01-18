Mortal Kombat has been in the hearts of many ever since Sub-Zero ripped the spine out of his enemies with his bare hands back in 1992. Many Mortal Kombat games have come out since them, perfecting the bone-breaking, blood-splattering, and gut-wrenching fatalities that have become so iconic. Now the new Mortal Kombat film is slated for release on April 16th, and it’s going to be an R-rated feast full of fantastic fatalities.

You’d be forgiven to think that blood is just a tacked-on gimmick to make violence seem more… well, violent. But in actual fact “Blood represents family,” or at least according to the MK movie director, Simon McQuoid, in a recent interview. “Blood represents a connection. Blood represents who we are. Without getting too overcomplicated, what we did is use blood executionally.”

The pictures come courtesy of Warner Brothers, the distributors of the Mortal Kombat movie. Though the recent interview was done by another media outlet. There’s a lot of information to cover there, but really who cares about all that waffle? We just want the good stuff.

The main takeaway here is that the 2021 Mortal Kombat film is “definitely not gonna get a PG-13 rating,” most likely due to that aforementioned blood as a motif throughout the movie. Oh, and fatalities of course.

“There are some crazy fatalities,” said actor Lewis Tan, who plays a brand new character in the movie, Cole Young. “We've picked a couple of iconic ones. There's a lot of really cool signature moves that you'll see, a lot of Easter eggs that we snuck into the film, but there are some really badass fatalities that I can't wait to see on the big screen. They're brutal, man.”

The new MK film is said to bring fatalities to the big screen for the first time ever, but there were some fatalities in the original movies right? It’s been a while since I last saw those old movies, but it sounds like this new one will be showing them in all their gory glory, and judging by the way they've talked about them, possibly even recreated some famous ones accurately.

There’s a lot more pictures to show, and I didn’t want them cluttering up all the content above, so here’s the rest of the official Mortal Kombat movie images that have been released:

Mortal Kombat is releasing in movie theaters and streaming on HBO Max starting April 16th.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new Mortal Kombat movie? What fatalities would you most like to see? And have you ever seen the original films? Let us know!

