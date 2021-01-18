This week, Star Wars Battlefront 2 is completely free on the Epic Games Store, and it’s safe to say that no matter the controversy at launch it has still held up to be a much loved multiplayer experience. So much so that an “incredible number” of new players joined this weekend after the free giveaway, and it managed to crash to servers.

It seems that EA was not prepared at all for the massive influx of new players in Star Wars: Battlefront 2, as players were consistently getting error codes 623, 918, and 721 which prevented them from connecting online. EA shortly followed up with a message that they were on the case at least:

“Seeing Error Message 623 or 918 in #StarWarsBattlefrontII?” said the official EA Help Twitter account. “Sit tight, we're on it! An incredible number of players have joined us during our @EpicGames Store free week and we're scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront.”

Shortly afterwards EA did say that the problem had been resolved, even though many players were still experiencing the same issues as before. It seems that the problem has died done as of writing this, though some players are still reporting problems with co-op. Single player and offline remained and still remains unaffected by this problem.

Even though this shows just how much multiplayer games like SWBF2 could benefit so much from players hosting their own servers, it’s a good problem for EA to have as it shows people are still interested in playing the game. And for old players who login regularly, increasing the playerbase after the game is officially finished is only a good thing.

What do you think? Did you grab your free copy of Battlefront 2 this week? Did you play Battlefront 2 over the weekend? And did you come across any major connection issues? Let us know!

