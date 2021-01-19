We’ve come a long way since the days of pixels and low-polygon models. It’s been just under a year since Ninja Theory, the creators of Hellblade: Senuas Sacrifice and it’s upcoming sequel, revealed they were working on a new game called Project Mara, and the latest dev diary shows an extremely photorealistic apartment with procedurally generated art.

“There's this kind of a shift going on within Ninja Theory in the way we create art,” said Tameem Antoniades, the Chief Creative at Ninja Theory, in the Project: Mara dev diary below. “Artists are not there to just create an object, they're there to create systems that can create that object and infinite variations of that object.”

And we’re not talking about art hanging on the wall, we’re talking all things to do with art in video games like textures, models etc. Check out the latest video below for some of the most photorealistic designs in video games to date…

It certainly looks pretty incredible, from making procedural textures to even procedural dirt and lint on the floor, it’s hard to sometimes tell the difference in those comparison shots. What is interesting is how this will all translate into, you know, being an actual game. It’s also all well and good to look pretty, but my heart sinks a bit thinking about the kind of system requirements this will need.

We’ll have to wait and see when Project Mara launches, whenever that may be. Though we do know that it will tackle mental illness just like Ninja Theory did with Hellblade.

What do you think? Are you excited for Project: Mara? What do you think of the photorealistic design? What kind of gameplay do you think there will be? Let us know!