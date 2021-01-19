Nvidia was recently under flak after it was discovered that they had quietly reduced the specifications for their G-Sync Ultimate displays. These were supposed to be the best of the best, and lowering requirements had users worried that it would negatively impact the quality of said monitors.

Nvidia G-Sync monitors required proprietary technology within the monitors themselves in order to dynamically control the refresh rate and synchronization with your graphics card. However, as the use of Vesa Adaptive Sync monitors increased, Nvidia divided the technology into three different categories:

G-Sync Compatible (no NVIDIA hardware)

G-Sync (Nvidia certified)

G-Sync Ultimate (HDR, plus other higher specs).

Although there are other selling points for the Ultimate tag over the others, the “+1000 nits brightness” HDR was the biggest factor.

With the G-Sync Ultimate tag being the best of the best, users could expect higher quality in monitors with the label. However, Nvidia quietly reduced this requirement, causing multiple displays that did not meet the previous specifications to be labelled as G-Sync Ultimate.

It all started when users online spotted that Nvidia’s website had changed it’s wording for the G-Sync Ultimate tag. Previously it said the “Ultimate” tag was earned through specific features like HDR and “over 100-nits brightness”. However that has since been changed to a vague “lifelike HDR” instead.

Nvidia has now responded to this discovery and confusion saying that “late last year we updated G-SYNC ULTIMATE to include new display technologies such as OLED and edge-lit LCDs.”

“All G-SYNC Ultimate displays are powered by advanced NVIDIA G-SYNC processors to deliver a fantastic gaming experience including lifelike HDR, stunning contract, cinematic colour and ultra-low latency gameplay. While the original G-SYNC Ultimate displays were 1000 nits with FALD, the newest displays, like OLED, deliver infinite contrast with only 600-700 nits, and advanced multi-zone edge-lit displays offer remarkable contrast with 600-700 nits. G-SYNC Ultimate was never defined by nits alone nor did it require a VESA DisplayHDR1000 certification. Regular G-SYNC displays are also powered by NVIDIA G-SYNC processors as well.”

Nvidia also revealed that one of the monitors that included the G-Sync Ultimate tag was indeed a mistake, where it should be listed as the general “G-Sync” instead. However this is only 1 of many other monitors that still have the G-Sync Ultimate label without meeting the previous specifications.

What do you think? Have you looked into purchasing a G-Sync monitor? Do you already have one? What category of G-Sync is it? And do you feel like this is misleading to customers? Or is it a simple misunderstanding? Let us know your thoughts!

