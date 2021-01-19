It’s been over 5 months since the release of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, and in that time I’ve nearly forgotten the game had it’s issues with performance. 9 updates down the line and everything seems to be okay now, but Guerrilla Games have released a 10th update for the game aimed at fixing more crashes and bugs.

The latest update fixes an issue with AMD graphics cards that cost up to 250MB of video memory, so AMD GPUs should see a slight increase in performance at least. There is also a bunch of crash fixes as usual. You can check out the full 1.10 patch notes for Horizon Zero Dawn below:

------------

Horizon Zero Dawn update 1.10 Patch notes:

Crash Fixes

Crash fix for when players continuously pressed the windows key

Crash fix for when you press the LMB on the ESC button in the Benchmark Results

Performance Improvements

Issue fixed on AMD GPUs which cost upwards of 250MB of VRAM

Graphical Improvements

Fix for negative values in cubemap relighting shader (fixes for example the red graphical glitches in the Hades fight if you let the timer run out)

Fix for the graphics settings preset name not updating when you pressed Auto-Detect

Fix for the menu (and loading screen) being displayed at incorrect scale when changing AF in borderless mode

Fix for the resolution sometimes being too low in windowed mode

Fix for the errands quest list overlapping with tutorial quest list

Other Changes

Graphics settings are now stored in a text file instead of a binary file to facilitate easier tweaking

------------

Interestingly there are no ‘Known Issues’ listed with the latest patch, as presumably Guerilla Games has finally finished all the major problems with the PC port. We’ll have to wait and see whether more updates are released down the line, but for now this looks like it might be the last of any major updates.

Horizon: Zero Dawn was your vote for best post-launch support in the 2020 Global Game Awards, and rightly so it seems as the developer could have easily given up by now. But 5 months down the line and they're still working on making sure it is the best experience it could possibly be for PC players.

What do you think? Have you played Horizon Zero Dawn lately? Has performance improved for you? And have you noticed any major performance/graphical issues still? Let us know!