Nvidia’s RTX 30 series has had a bit of a rough launch with multiple issues with stock shortages and increased prices recently. That’s not to say that the launch has been a disaster, as Nvidia states that despite all the issues the RTX 30 series has sold twice as much as the RTX 20 series in the $499 and above bracket in the same timeframe.

Nevertheless, that isn’t stopping them from revealing new graphics cards in the works to their AIB partners, as PALIT has just confirmed the existence of an RTX 3080 Ti as well as the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 with a new listing to the EEC.

As we know, this is usually where we see new GPUs revealed ahead of any official announcement. PALIT actually also submitted some RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3060 SKUs, but we already knew those cards existed.

Although no specs were revealed yet, this is another instance to add to the pile of new RTX 30 series cards coming out this year (hopefully).

What is interesting, however, is the rumors circulating this news. We were hoping for the RTX 3080 Ti to be announced at Nvidia’s CES 2021 keynote, but instead they only revealed the RTX 3060. Apparently this is because there wouldn't be enough stock at launch for this top-end enthusiast GPU, and makes no sense to release it in competition with the RX 6000 series when almost none of AMD’s graphics cards are in stock at the moment.

So it looks like Nvidia is holding onto the RTX 3080 Ti for the moment as they figure out what to do. Although it is a shame it’s more than likely these cards would just get snatched up instantly anyway, either by excited customers or bots.

We’ll have to wait and see for any official announcements, but given the state of the industry at the moment I wouldn’t expect any new graphics card announcements at least until the whole situation starts to alleviate itself, which apparently will not be until around April.

What do you think? Which graphics card are you most excited for? The RTX 3080 Ti? RTX 3050 Ti? Or RTX 3050? How much do you think each of them will cost? And does it really make sense for Nvidia to hold onto the 3080 Ti until there’s better stock? Let us know!