Bloober Team's next venture into a scaretacular horror story takes us into the world of the spirits and unholy creatures. The Medium is due out soon, and we already got some system requirements a while back, but with the announcement of the RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series these have been updated slightly.

First and foremost, not only did we get a wide range of graphics setups including 1080p, 1440p, and 4K with or without ray tracing, we also got some specific performance details. Unfortunately all settings are based on 30fps gameplay - most likely in order for AMD RX 6000 GPUs to be comparable with RTX 30 cards as AMD does not have a DLSS equivalent yet.

Also some of the specs have been bumped up a little, so if your graphics hardware was fine for The Medium before, it's worth checking again now to see if your setup is still up to snuff. Now let's dive in and take a look at the official The Medium PC system requirements...

Without ray tracing

The Medium minimum system requirements - Low/1080p/30fps

The Medium recommended system requirements - Medium/1080p/30fps

The Medium High system requirements - High/1440p/30fps

The Medium Ultra system requirements - High/4K/30fps

Ray tracing

The Medium ray tracing minimum system requirements - Medium/1080p/30fps

The Medium ray tracing recommended system requirements - High/1440p/30fps

The Medium ray tracing Ultra system requirements - High/4K/30fps

Your PC will need to have a graphics card that's at least as powerful as a GTX 1660 Super or RX 5600 XT in order to meet the recommended system requirements for The Medium. You should then pair that GPU with either a CCore i5-9600 or Ryzen 7 3700X processor as well as 16GB of system memory. This will then deliver 30fps performance at 1080p resolution on Medium graphics settings.

In order to run The Medium on Low graphics settings your PC will need at least a GTX 1650 Super or GTX 1060 or R9 390X paired with either a Core i5-6600 or Ryzen 5 2500X. You should also have at least 8GB of RAM in order to meet the minimum requirements and achieve 30fps performance at 1080p resolution on Low graphics settings.

Make sure that your GPU supports DirectX 11 or The Medium won’t run.

