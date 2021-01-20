One of the biggest surprises of 2020 was how much Guerrilla Games focused on updating and fixing the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn after release. In a world where buggy and unfinished games often get left abandoned, Guerrilla pushed through, and rightly deserved the Best Post-Launch Support award in our 2020 Global Game Awards.

The latest update, Patch 1.10, was released yesterday and fixed a variety of crash issues and bugs as usual. Though the patch notes came without anymore Known Issues listed, sparking ideas that it may be the last one for now. Since then, Guerrilla Games have released a statement about the state of Horizon: Zero Dawn on PC and patches going forward:

“As our team continues development on our upcoming title Horizon Forbidden West, we are shifting to less frequent updates for Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC after this patch,” Guerrilla Games said. “Please note that we will continue to monitor our community spaces as always!”

So this is not the end of updates for HZD on PC, but for now they will be much less frequent as the team understandably continues work on their next game coming out on PlayStation 5, Horizon Forbidden West. Judging by the reaction from Steam as well as your comments from yesterday’s patch, if you’ve been waiting to play Horizon ZD then now is a great time.

“We want to thank you all for your continued support and for sending in your crash reports over the past months,” Guerrilla continued. “The information we received through your reports was invaluable to further investigate and help fix some of the trickier issues that we fixed in Patch 1.10.”

Hopefully their dedication to the PC release bodes well for a future PC release of Forbidden West, though it will likely come out after it releases on PS5. But at least Guerrilla Games now knows what development will be like on the PC platform, which will hopefully mean if Forbidden West releases on PC it will be in a much better place than last time.

What do you think? How did you find (or, are finding) Zero Dawn? Are you excited for Horizon Forbidden West? Do you think we’ll be getting a PC version of the sequel eventually? Let us know!