As the mining boom currently rises, the inverse happens to GPU stock. It’s long been rumored that one of the main reasons demand is so high for the new generation of graphics cards is because crypto miners are buying them by the dozen. However, it looks like MSI might be preparing some crypto mining-specific GPUs in order to alleviate some of the demand on the gaming cards.

Our trusty friend the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) has once again been the source of some graphics card leaks, as it is an easy place to see which companies are planning what type of GPUs. Recently some RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3050 Ti, and RTX 3050 graphics cards were leaked by PALIT in the same way.

The new submission however comes from MSI, which lists two types of RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards planned, one standard and one factory overclocked: GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Miner 8GB and a GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Miner 8GB OC.

As we learnt from a previous article about a crypto mining behemoth rig with 78 RTX 3080’s, each GPU has their own daily profit rate, with more powerful GPUs racking up a higher daily profit. The RTX 3060 Ti currently has a high daily profit of $4.9 on average, but miners tend to use more than just 1 GPU at a time.

Since the 3060 Ti has better stock than the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, or RTX 3090, it would make sense to first start out the crypto mining card variants on this model first, as the RTX 3060 is due to release at the end of February.

Mining GPUs often come without any video outputs, something that miners don’t need at all in their cryptocurrency farms. This does mean that they’re more specifically targeted towards miners as they are useless for gaming.

No price has been announced for the RTX 3060 Ti crypto graphics cards but we can imagine the specs will stay the same (apart from the video outputs of course) at 4864 CUDA Cores, 8GB of GDDR6 memory, and a TDP of 200W. The standard variant costs $399 MSRP, though it remains to be seen if the mining cards will be a little cheaper to entice miners over.

What do you think? Is this a good idea? Will this help the GPU market in terms of demand and supply? Or will it not help at all? Let us know your thoughts!