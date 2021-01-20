The PC hardware market is not doing too great right now, at least in terms of demand and supply, as it has been plagued by increased prices and low stock. On top of that, Nvidia is releasing yet another RTX 30 GPU in February to add to our frustration, but a recent report sounds like they also might be reintroducing the RTX 2060 GPUs to help alleviate the stock problem.

The 2060 graphics cards which include the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super were rumored last year to be ending production soon. Indeed, hardly any RTX 2060 cards can be found in stock, and when you do it’s usually from a third party reseller pricing them at around $500, which is much more than the normal MSRP.

But now it looks like Nvidia might be reintroducing them to the market, as a recent report states that the Green Team has sent a stock of GPUs to AIBs that will allow them to remanufacture the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super graphics cards.

The RTX 3060 is slated to launch towards the end of February, and just like the rest of the new graphics cards, they’re expected to sell out fast. Reintroducing the RTX 2060 cards could help in that potential 3060 customers may settle for the previous-gen model at a slightly lower price. Considering the 2060 is not that much slower than the 3060 in rasterization performance, it may not be a bad deal.

The report states that the RTX 2060 will be re-released at 300 Euros, whilst the RTX 2060 Super will be re-released at 400 Euros. It’s a confusing price point for either of them considering that the RTX 3060 is supposed to retail for 339 Euros, but that does make the base 2060 nearly 40 Euros cheaper at least.

Hopefully the reintroduction of the RTX 2060 GPU doesn’t mean there will be limited stock of the RTX 3060 at launch. Though, knowing the current state of everything, that is highly likely.

What do you think? Is it a good idea for Nvidia to reintroduce the RTX 2060 GPUs at the moment? Will it help with supply? Is it even worth it? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on