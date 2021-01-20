Everyone's favorite balding assassin is back in the conclusion to the recently rebooted trilogy of The World of Assassination. The new entry looks and play very similarly to the previous 2 games, but with a few improvements. So what kind of graphics settings are available in Hitman III? And how much can we adjust them?

There's not that many graphical options to choose from in Hitman 3 actually, but there are a few noteworthy additions. We'll highlight those at the bottom of this article but for now let's just jump right in and take a look at the official Hitman 3 PC graphics settings...

---------------

Hitman 3 graphics settings

Resolution

Display Mode - Windowed/Fullscreen/Exclusive Fullscreen

V-Sync - Off/On

V-Sync Interval - 1/2

Gamma Correction - 0.8 > 1.2

Super Sampling - 1 > 2

Level of Detail - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Texture Quality - Low/Normal/High

Texture Filter - Trilinear/Anisotropic 2x/Anisotropic 4x/Anisotropic 8x/Anisotropic 16x

SSAO - Off/Minimum/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Shadow Quality - Low/Normal/High/Ultra

Mirrors Reflection Quality - Off/Low/Medium/High

SSR Quality - Off/Low/Medium/High

Variable Rate Shading - Off/Quality/Performance

Motion Blur - Off/Low/Medium/High

Simulation Quality - Base/Best

---------------

So that's it for all the graphics settings available in Hitman 3! There's not a huge amount to choose from, and it lacks a dedicated preset option. Nevertheless, even with a handful of options available there's still a lot of customizability when it comes to the video settings.

The addition of Variable Rate Shading is a great touch as well, which can increase performance at the cost of a slight visual downgrade. Essentially what this option does is render less detail in areas where it is less noticeable, allowing more processing power for more complex areas of the image.

Simulation Quality is also an interesting option because of it's description. More benchmarking will be needed to evaluate actual performance costs, but this option is linked with your CPU core count. If you have 4 or less cores then you'll need to lower to "Base" quality, whilst "Best" is more suited for CPUs with 8 cores or more.

There are some options that are missed however, like a dedicated resolution scale option. Additionally, Hitman 3 will get ray tracing support as well as several Intel CPU optimizations in a post-launch update. For now though they aren't here, but it's worth noting that they will come later.