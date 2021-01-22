Capcom recently held a Resident Evil Showcase event yesterday, and with it they revealed exactly when Resident Evil 8 will be launching. On top of that they also released a brand new gameplay demo and trailer for the game along with the reveal of some more Resident Evil goodness.

The biggest news is that Resident Evil 8 will officially be launching on May 7th 2021, with a free demo available now exclusively on PlayStation 5. There will also be a separate demo releasing for all platforms sometime this Spring. You can check out the new trailers and gameplay video below:

Unfortunately Capcom did not release an official video of the gameplay shown during the showcase. But thanks to NRMgamingHD on YouTube, you can watch the full 6 minutes of gameplay and producer commentary below:

Capcom also revealed that a brand new multiplayer game, Resident Evil Re:Verse, that will be bundled along with all purchases of Resident Evil Village, much like what they did with Resident Evil Resistance which was bundled together with Resident Evil 3 Remake:

There were some more Resident Evil surprises, including a small update on the Resident Evil animated film coming to Netflix. No release date was provided, or any juicy details for that matter, and it was more like a ‘yeah we’re still working on it’ update than anything else.

There’s also a crossover event happening with The Division 2, where players can earn various cosmetic items featured in the Resident Evil universe.

So that’s it for the Resident Evil Showcase recap! We were hoping for an official reveal of the rumored Resident Evil 4 Remake that is expected sometime next year, but unfortunately we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if that actually happens.

What do you think? Are you excited for RE8? Have you played Resident Evil 7? What do you think of the multiplayer game? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on