Intel recently held an earnings call in which they confirmed that their 12th generation of Intel Core processors known as Alder Lake will be officially launching by the end of 2021. Featuring the 10nm process node and hybrid big.LITTLE technology, the Alder Lake CPUs will begin production in the second half of 2021.

“As we look ahead, we are excited about the capabilities we are bringing to customers with Alder Lake for mobile and desktop PCs and Sapphire Rapids for the data center,” current Intel CEO Bob Swan said. “These products take advantage of our Enhanced SuperFin process technology and numerous architectural improvements and both are broadly sampling to customers.”

“We will qualify Alder Lake desktop and notebook for production and begin our volume ramp in the second half of 2021 and we expect production qualification of Sapphire Rapids at the end of 2021.”

Alder Lake will be the first time that Intel has brought out a 10nm chip that has more than 4 cores, it will also feature the same hybrid design that most smartphones use. The big.LITTLE design merges both large, high performing cores along with smaller, higher efficiency cores.

Though it is a little controversial for desktop PCs (as desktops don’t necessarily need to conserve battery life like smartphones do) it is exciting nonetheless.

In the same earnings call, Intel also revealed that they are confident about their 7nm in-house production, which previously got Intel into a lot of trouble as the process was originally supposed to unveil in 2017, but is now targeting a 2023 release. In fact, Intel’s process size lineup has been so troubled, that their 11th gen Rocket lake processors due by the end of Q1 2021 are still using a 14nm process node.

The future is looking bright for Intel though, who may once again reclaim their crown as the top gaming processors on the market.

What do you think? Are you excited for Alder Lake? Will you be getting a new Rocket Lake CPU? Or just wait for the 12th gen chips? And how do you feel about that hybrid design? Let us know!