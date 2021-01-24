At this point we’ve beaten the horse to death about buggy game releases following Cyberpunk 2077’s launch. But in the spirit of AAA gaming, we thought it would be interesting to see what are the buggiest game releases you can remember?

Obviously Cyberpunk 2077 is the most recent one that comes to find. And no we’re not talking about performance issues, just general buginess of course - and what many consider the ‘Bethesda Charm’ factor.

I think the best example is No Mans Sky and how the developers, Hello Games, have managed to turn one of the most disappointing releases into a cult icon after receiving a ridiculous amount of hype (hmm… sounds eerily similar to something that happened recently… no, stop talking about Cyberpunk that’s not what we’re here for).

Of course there’s the typical Bethesda release which, even though their games have almost always received near-universal acclaim (*cough* Fallout 76 *cough*), they have still managed to be some of the most buggy and memed on games. Let's just hope that The Elder Scrolls 6 gets a lot of love from the polishing department.

I’m sure there are many other examples and we’d love to hear your thoughts! Do you hate when a game releases with lots of bugs? Do they impact your enjoyment? Or do you not mind them that much? And what other examples of buggy releases can you remember? Let’s debate!

